Obituary: Alda P. Barnett

Alda P. Barnett, 93, passed away at the Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook on Tuesday evening, Dec. 21, 2021, after a short period of illness.
She was born in Errol, N.H., on Sept. 16, 1928, a daughter to the late Arvilla (Sweatt) and Alton Porter, Sr. She graduated from high school in Brooklyn, N.Y., and later worked for a period of time for Sears & Roebuck Co. in Boston and would often bring presents home to her family.
She met the love of her life, Malcolm, while working at the Errol Dam House. She would take the train from Boston to South Paris, Maine, and one of her brothers, or Malcolm, would pick her up for weekend visits.
Malcolm and Alda married in Errol and lived in Upton, Maine, for several years before moving to Errol and into the home that they lived in for the rest of their lives.
She was a longtime volunteer with the Wilderness Valley 4-H Club as a leader and taught many young folks necessary life skills. Her hobbies included sewing, knitting, crocheting, needlepoint and crafts which she gifted and taught to others. Alda crocheted a birthday doll for each of daughters’ birthdays until they were adults. She also knitted Christmas stockings for all of her grandchildren and some great-grandchildren.
Alda loved taking photos. She was known for making photo albums for every wedding, shower, or other family event that she attended. She enjoyed remembering much family and local history and passing that along through stories and mementos that she collected. She always enjoyed showing the family’s “ration card” that they had during World War II for the years that she lived in Brooklyn.
She was a member of 4-H Extension, Upton Ladies Aid and Errol Homemakers for many years. Her many travels included a cruise with her sisters and many road trips including Prince Edward Island and Tennessee with family and friends. She enjoyed flower gardening and sharing her bouquets with others. Alda especially enjoyed her trips to the Boston Flower Show and enjoyed picking May Flowers at the first sign of spring. She was also known for her cake-decorating skills and was often sought after to make birthday, wedding, anniversary, or cakes for any occasion. She always made holidays and other occasions special with her homemade cooking crafts, including an excellent apple pie.
In later years, she could often be found traveling around the area with Malcolm on their daily rides. Alda loved her boat rides on Lake Umbagog, Aziscoos Lake, and Akers Pond.
Her home was always open, even when children and grandchildren showed up late with no notice, there was always a smile and food being prepared. She loved her Red Rose tea, cookies and ice cream, and a good scallop roll when visiting the coast.
She leaves behind her four children, Edward Barnett of Wilson’s Mills, Maine, Carol Norman and her partner Charlie Felt of Upton, Maine, Gail Roy and husband James of Bath, N.H., and Russell Barnett and partner Katherine Dionne of Errol; six grandchildren, Molly Barter and husband Jason, of Boothbay, Maine, Timothy Barnett of Wilson’s Mills, Amy Norman of Poland, Maine, Andrew Roy and wife Shannon of East Bridgewater, Mass., Francis Roy and wife Siobhan of Manchester, N.H., and Christopher Roy of Bath, N.H.; eight great-grandchildren, Tyler and Jordan Barter, Lexie-Ann Hart, Bridgette Norman, Jaydn Cormier, Jillian Cormier, and Caroline and Kayden Roy; two loving sisters, Lois Smith of Newport, Vt., and Eva Byard and husband Terry Byard of Clarksville, Tenn.; step-sister Sheila Beauchemin, and sister-in-law Pearl Porter of Colebrook; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Malcolm H. Barnett in 2020; and brothers Wendell Porter, Norman Porter and Alton Merton Porter; and sisters Arvilla Evelyn Grenier, Gloria Sweatt, and Mildred Pelletier.
There are no public calling hours. A service will be held in Errol in the spring of 2022, of which notice will be given.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Alda may be made to the Coos County 4-H Advisory Council, 629A Main St., Lancaster, NH 03584; or the Errol Congregational Church, 102 Main St., Errol, NH 03579.
Condolences may be offered to the family on-line by going to jenkinsnewman.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Jenkins & Newman Funeral Home.
