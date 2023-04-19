CONWAY — A Conway man says he found an old Spanish coin from the 1700s while metal detecting in Fryeburg, Maine, on Tuesday.
Tyler James, 23, displayed the silver Spanish half-real from 1786 while visiting the polls for the Conway town election at the town garage.
He said he found it while metal detecting on a private field in Fryeburg. And like a good fisherman, James declined to specify where exactly he found the coin.
He said he thinks the find is related to the Coin Act in the 1800s “because there was not as much currency being made by the U.S. in the early days of the country (so) they were bringing in foreign currency to supplement their own currency.”
“In older farm fields, you can find a lot of old foreign currency,” he said.
James, who works on a farm, said it’s likely that someone dropped the coin back in the 18th or early 19th century. He said the coin has a hole in it because pockets weren’t common.
“What they would do was either wear it around their neck or sew it into their clothing to not lose it, but somebody lost this one anyway,” James pointed out.
Asked about the coin, local historian Bill Marvel suggested it might be part of a pendant made for a girl.
“Whenever I find something, I always try to imagine how it got there,” said James. “The half-real, for example, I wonder how it was lost. Was someone working out in the fields and lost their pay?”
He said he also foun an 1810 Spanish real. He said British coins are also common and sometimes Portuguese coins can be found.
The coolest thing he’s found is a War of 1812 Navy button, James said.
“Everything I find paints a picture and tells a story about what was going on back then,” said James. “That Navy button could have been lost by a War of 1812 veteran who was in the field with his uniform. One other possibility for the button: Back in those times, people would often cover crops with old clothes when it was cold. Maybe someone used their old Navy uniform to cover the crops.”
Another interesting coin he’s found is an 1830s “hard times token” that was minted at a time of economic distress when businesses made their own currency. The one he found was from Alfred Willard from 149 Washington St. in Boston.
James says he has been detecting for roughly 10 years and got into it after watching some YouTube videos on the topic. “For anyone just starting out detecting, my recommendation would be the Nokta Makro Simplex+,” said James. “It is a fantastic entry-level detector and it is an amazing value (Detector Warehouse lists it for around $250.)
“For me, a waterproof detector is a must. Living where I do, I can bring it to lakes and the ocean and not have to worry about it getting wet,” he added.
Asked what he will do with the 1786 coin, James replied, “Keep it.” He doesn’t have his finds appraised because to him they are priceless pieces of history,
Curious about the value of the half-real, the Sun reached out to Brian Smith of North Country Fair Jewelers, who said, “The reason the coinage of that time was often “reales” is because our country was just a baby and did not yet mint a lot of coins-.The first widely circulated dollar type coins were 8 reales. Almost all of these coins were minted in Mexico. Although not super valuable to a coin collector (maybe $45 to $80) it is definitely a rare treat to find locally today and of important historical value. P.S. The coin was probably a fob on a chain for a pocket watch.”
