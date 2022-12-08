Gorham Middle School seventh graders (from left) Whitney Bouchard, Avianna Lavoie, Zayke Baliel, Harper Hammill, Keyan Hern and Aviee Blais are seen at their bake sale in the Medallion Theater lobby in Gorham last Friday, Dec. 2, during the 35th Santa’s workshop. (PAUL ROBITAILLE PHOTO)
Tara Demers displays the Sun Catchers she had for sale at the Craft Fair at the Gorham public Library last Friday Demers is saving so she can go on the class trip in the spring to Washington D.C. (PAUL ROBITAILLE PHOTO)
Aerilyn Slack places her raffle ticket in the bucket for one the trees being raffled off at the Gorham recreation center festival of trees Dec. 3 at the Gorham Recreation Center. (PAUL ROBITAILLE PHOTO)
Two-year-old Asker Brown of Berlin meets Santa Claus for the first time. (PAUL ROBITAILLE PHOTO)
Salve Regina Academy students staged a live nativity scene Dec. 3 in Gorham. (PAUL ROBITAILLE PHOTO)
Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus greet the children at Santa’s Workshop in Gorham on Dec. 3. (PAUL ROBITAILLE PHOTO)
Decorated Christmas trees fill the Gorham Recreation Center for the annual festival of trees on Dec. 3. (PAUL ROBITAILLE PHOTO)
Re. Kyle Stanton as St. Nicholas at the Salve Regina's open house Dec. 3 in Gorham. (PAUL ROBITAILLE PHOTO)
The Live nativity scene at Salve Regina Academy Dec. 3 in Gorham. (PAUL ROBITAILLE PHOTO)
GORHAM — The 35th Santa’s Workshop was held at the Gorham Town Hall Friday night.
The event, sponsored by the Gorham Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services has been held every year since the mid 1980s except for 2021 when it was canceled due to the COVID pandemic.
A total of 155 children attended the event in the Medallion Opera House theater at town hall and nearly 20 volunteers put on the event.
Gorham Middle school seventh graders held a bake sale in the lobby while children and their parents waited to see Santa and Mrs. Claus on stage.
The shops on Exchange St. were also highly decorated for the season.
Santa’s Workshop was one of four events around town held as part of the town’s Winterfest celebration last Friday.
People walked along Railroad Street and Exchanger Street to the various events, with a craft fair being held at the public library and the Festival of Trees at Gorham Rec in the afternoon and evening.
The Festival of Trees features decorated trees donated by various business’s and public agencies to be viewed and raffled off as a fundraiser. This year's event raised $12,355 for the town's Limitless Playground project.
Earlier in the day, Salva Regina Academy held a live nativity scene with students from the school portraying the principal characters from the nativity story. Salve Regina was also selling trees and wreaths; and hot chocolate and ‘smores were available to snack on.
