GORHAM — The staff at Salve Regina Academy have recently been honored with the 2021 Recognizing Excellence Awards, by the Diocese of Manchester Catholic Schools Office.
Three teachers were nominated for the St. John Baptiste de la Salle N.H. Catholic School Teacher of the Year: Melanie Johnston, Veronica Young and Jeanne Nadeau.
Deacon Mitch Couture, permanent Deacon at Good Shepherd and Holy Family Parishes, received the 2021 St. John Vianney Cleric of the Year Award, and the Berlin Knights of Columbus were honored with a St. Joseph the Worker Superintendent’s Award for their support of the Academy.
“Having our teachers, clergy, and community members recognized in this way is truly a joy,” said Rev. Kyle Stanton, pastor and head of school at Salve Regina Academy. “Our staff is dedicated to forming the students in their care and these awards represent a state-wide recognition of that effort and highlights the great things happening at the academy, and in our Catholic community as a whole.”
The Recognizing Excellence Awards were created in 2016 by the Catholic Schools Office to honor those who work tirelessly to advance the mission of Catholic education in the Diocese.
Deacon Mitch becomes the fifth cleric to receive this award since the Recognizing Excellence Awards were created. Last year, the award was given to Rev. Kyle Stanton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.