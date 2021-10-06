BERLIN — LIGHT is a symbol of hope, strength and security, so the Androscoggin Chamber of Commerce is challenging the surrounding communities to come together and fill the bridge with illuminated pumpkins this year. The bridge hasn’t seen light since October of 2019. The Chamber challenges all to carve as many pumpkins as possible and place them on the walking bridge on Saturday, Oct. 16, during RiverFire. At dusk, the bridge will be lit and the river set on fire.
On Saturday, Oct. 9, RiverFire Pumpkins will be distributed at the Service Credit Union Heritage Park from 9 a.m. until noon. Families are encouraged to stop by and browse the pumpkin patch. Donations will be accepted and used to “Keep the Pumpkin Bridge Lit.”
Remember to carve as many pumpkins as possible. Bring some of your own carved pumpkins to the bridge too. You can pick your carved pumpkin up at the end of Saturday evening to bring home.
The very first Pumpkin Bridge was lit in 2010 and has been a glorious tradition since then. Families, schools, daycares and after school programs have joined in and created memories while carving RiverFire Pumpkins as a group. Thousands of visitors line up to walk on the bridge and admire all the craftsmanship. Accept the challenge. Carve a pumpkin for your business too. The tea lights will be supplied. Bring your carved pumpkins to the bridge before dusk on Saturday, Oct. 16.
For more information call the Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce (603) 752-6060.
