The Housing Appeals Board established by the New Hampshire Legislature during the 2020 session has launched a website to aid in the filing of Planning and Zoning appeals in accordance with its statutory authorization NH RSA 679.
Go to hab.nh.gov to access the website.
The board’s offices are located in Johnson Hall Suite 201, at the Governor Hugh J Gallen State Office Park, 107 Pleasant Street, Concord, NH 03301. Call (603)271-1198 or email clerk@hab.nh.gov for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.