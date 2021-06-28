More than 670 students received degrees from Plymouth State University on Saturday, May 8. The following local students earned degrees:
Bridget Gibbons of Berlin, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.
Breanna Roy-Demers of Berlin, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education.
Brandon Bedard of Berlin, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education.
Dimitri Giannos of Berlin, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Health Education & Promotion.
Delaney Macdonald of Gorham, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in English.
Haley Kline of Berlin, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies.
Kennah Leavitt of Milan, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Youth Development & Educ.
Monique Cote of Gorham, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Sydney Buck of Berlin, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education.
Tiffiney Poirier of Berlin, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education
