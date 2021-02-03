GORHAM — Students at the Edward Fenn Elementary School were treated to the spelling talents of 21 fourth and fifth grade students during the annual school spelling bee.
Fifth grader, Ryan Lemoine, son of Jeff and Jen Lemoine, became this year’s spelling champion, after correctly spelling “pastry.”
The runner up was Elaina Frisk.
Ryan will represent the Edward Fenn in a virtual spelling test the first week of March.
If he scores in the top 15, he will take part in the in-person bee on March 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.