WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) voted to pass a bipartisan emergency security funding package, including to reimburse the National Guard for the costs it incurred to protect the Capitol after the attack on Jan. 6.
Hassan had pushed for this funding to ensure that the N.H. National Guard has the resources it needs for future training and missions.
“This bipartisan bill will protect our national security and support those who have worked tirelessly to keep America safe, secure, and free,” said Hassan. “I am deeply grateful to the National Guard members from New Hampshire and across the country who stepped up to uphold our democracy after the Jan. 6 insurrection, and this bill ensures that the National Guard is fully reimbursed for the cost of these efforts."
The bill includes:
• $521 million to reimburse the National Guard.
• $70.7 million for Capitol Police to support overtime, more officers, hazard pay and retention bonuses.
• $35.4 for the Capitol Police for mutual aid agreements with local, state and federal law enforcement for securing the Capitol.
• $300 million to secure the Capitol complex.
• $42.1 million to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic on the Capitol complex.
• $1.125 billion for Afghan refugee assistance.
• 8,000 new Afghan Special Immigrant Visas with new reforms to the program to improve efficiency.
