Gorham Public Library to host Larry Davis as artist of the month

Larry Davis is the Artist of the Month at Gorham Public Library. (COURTESY PHOTO)

GORHAM — On Aug. 11 at 6 p.m., local photographer and avid hiker Larry Davis will be displaying his work at Gorham Public Library and giving a brief talk about his adventures on the trails.

Davis maintains trails, cleans trash from the woods, shovels snow and helps to keep the outdoor recreation spaces enjoyable for all.

In addition, he has a collection of photographs of the North Country.

