Gorham High School student wins Rotary speech contest

GORHAM — Cheyenne Berube is the winner of this year's White Mountain Rotary Speech Contest.
Berube, a student at Gorham High School, was selected by a panel of Rotarians following recent virtual presentations and awarded $100.
This year's topic was, "How can you and your local Rotary Clubs work together to improve your community and open new opportunities for you and other students?"
Participants were asked to prepare and deliver a five-minute speech on that topic and how it relates to teamwork and the Rotary values.
Berube also took first prize in the second round of the competition, held April 14, against winners from other area Rotary Clubs.
"On behalf of White Mountain Rotary and Rotarians everywhere, I'd like to congratulate Cheyenne and encourage her to keep up the good work," said James Patry, White Mountain Rotary president. "I'd also like to thank Rob Hamel for his work with the students and impressing on them the value of this opportunity."
The purpose of the District Speech Contest is to help youth, community and Rotarians to understand, encourage and foster the principles and values of Rotary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.