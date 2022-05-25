This summer the University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension is teaming up with four farms to host a series of twilight meetings.
Whether you farm, aspire to farm, or just want to learn a few tips for managing your garden, this series could be for you. The group will tour the farms and dive deep into each topic. People are welcome to attend one or all meetings. No pre-registration is required and all events are free.
June 15, 5-7 p.m. — Roots and Fruits Farm, located at 238 Whitefield Road in Dalton: "Outsmart Your Weeds." We’ll talk about strategies for managing weeds based on knowing their biology and life cycle. What do they want and how do we prevent them from getting it? Hint: it’s not all about pesticides. The Coos County Conservation District will be there to talk about their tool rental program, give a demo and discuss some of their hand tools.
July 12, 4-6 p.m. — Cedar Circle Farm, 225 Pavillion Road, Thetford, Vt.: "Reduced Tillage as a Climate Adaptation Strategy." Cedar Circle is experimenting with a four year rotation of strawberries, vegetables and cover crops in an organic production system using no-till or minimum tillage. We’ll talk about the successes, challenges, equipment and tips the farm has discovered along the way.
Aug. 24, 5-7 p.m. — North Woods Gardens, 54 Cloutier Road, Northumberland. "Monitoring Corn Pests with Trapping." North Woods Gardens is collaborating with UNH Extension to use insect traps to monitor the presence/absence of common corn pests like corn earworm, European corn borer, and fall army worm. Monitoring allows a farm to make data-driven decisions about whether a pesticide is needed. We will discuss other vegetable pest and management tactics as well. Bring your questions!
Sept.14, 4-6 p.m. — Meadowstone Farm, 809 Brook Road, Bethlehem. "Diagnosing Plant Diseases on the Farm." We all recognize powdery mildew in cucurbits, and early blight in tomatoes, but what do we do when we suspect a plant disease and have no idea what it is we are looking at? What tools and techniques can we use to identify it? We’ll learn about Meadowstone’s strategies and talk with UNH Extension’s plant pathologist Dr. Emran Ali, about assistance available from UNH in this process. Pesticide applicator recertification credits are pending. Please contact Heather Bryant, heather.bryant@unh.edu, (603) 787-6944, for more information.
The University of New Hampshire Extension is an equal opportunity educator and employer. UNH, U.S. Dept. of Agriculture, and New Hampshire counties cooperating. For persons with disabilities requiring special accommodations, please contact Heather Bryant at (603) 787-6944 or heather.bryant@unh.edu prior to the event. Given ample time, we will make any reasonable effort to make accommodations.
