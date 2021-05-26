Dolly Copp Campground to remain closed

GORHAM — Dolly Copp Campground located in Gorham is in the final phase of a multi-year construction project.
During this final portion of the construction the area is not safe for public use and will remain closed. There is no estimated opening date at this time.
Dolly Copp Campground is one of the largest campgrounds in the National Forest System and one of the most popular campgrounds on the White Mountain National Forest. Many of the campground’s facilities were falling into significant disrepair; especially the water, wastewater and road systems. Buildings were in various stages of deterioration and few met the accessibility needs of campers.
Construction improvements that have been completed include underground electric lines installed and road system reconstructed, pedestal hook ups with water and electricity installed on 56 sites, one dump station constructed, 12 restroom buildings replaced — three with shower facilities added and wastewater systems reconstructed.
Work currently in progress includes overall site restoration work and campsite reconstruction to accommodate today’s camping units. Construction is also continuing on the welcome center gatehouse, visitor information kiosk, and all signs throughout the campground will be replaced.
The U.S. Forest Service, construction project contractor and the campground concessionaire are working together to ensure the project is completed as soon as possible. The renovations will allow future generations to continue to enjoy Dolly Copp for years to come.
Updates will be available as work progresses on the National Forest Facebook page at facebook.com/WhiteMountainNF/ and by calling (603) 466-2713.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.