Most North Country residents and visitors are drawn to the great north wood’s beautiful wilderness, waterways, and mountains. Contact your local Great North Woods Library to join in exciting programs celebrating our beautiful “back yard” this summer and fall.
The Berlin Public Library is hosting local expert forager Doug Gralenski, on Wednesday Aug. 26, at 11 a.m., for a program on edible wild plants. On Sept. 16, at 11 a.m., New Hampshire Fish & Game biologist Jill Killborn will deliver a presentation on animal tracks. These are both family-friendly events. Call the BPL at (603) 752-5210 for more information and to register for these free programs.
The Gorham Public Library is planning three events, including a local book discussion of Ty Gagne’s “The Last Traverse” on Aug. 4 at the Gorham Town Common at 5 p.m. — bring your own chair. Books can be picked up at the GPL. On Aug. 11, at 6 p.m., Gorham resident Larry Davis will present tales from the trails about his experience with hiking and photography in our mountains and community. A mountain-scape painting class with local artist Ben Murphy is planned for Sept. 22 at 6 p.m. Contact the Gorham Public Library at (603) 466-2525 for more information and to register for these programs.
In Randolph, artist Erik Koeppel will speak about his work to revive the methods and philosophy of the 19th Century American landscape painters known as the Hudson River School on Aug. 25. And, a book discussion of Ty Gagne’s The Last Traverse will be held outdoors on Sept. 1. Please contact the Randolph Public Library at (603) 466-5408 for more information, to register for programs, and to reserve copies of “The Last Traverse.”
The White Mountains Community College’s Fortier Library is pleased to host the program Adventure Outdoors Safely, via Zoom on Wednesday, Sept. 8, at 6 p.m. Presenter Wayne Saunders is a retired Lieutenant Conservation Officer from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department who will explain some of the ways to be prepared when heading into the woods. Register for this program with the Fortier Library at (603) 342-3087.
Everyone is invited to meet the author of The Last Traverse, Ty Gagne, in a Zoom event on Wednesday, Oct. 6, at 6 p.m. To attend this Zoom event, preregister at wmcc.edu/fortier-library/. Participants must have an email address and have access to a computer or phone with video and/or microphone capability.
These events are part of the Great North Woods Libraries Community Read 2021. Contact your local Great North Woods library for more information about events — many will be weather dependent. Covid-19 and other safety protocols will be followed during all gatherings. All events are free, but space and supplies are limited; preference will be given to GNW library members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.