GORHAM — All are welcome to attend the upcoming Christmas services at The Gorham Congregational Church, UCC, located at 143 Main St. in Gorham.
A beautiful candlelight service will be held at 7 p.m. on Dec. 24. On the following day, a Christmas service will be held at the regular time of 10 a.m. Both services will have a holiday choir.
The Rev. Gerry Tilton has been hired as the transitional minister and families are enjoying her spiritual support, wisdom and Bible teachings.
Many people know her from her time working at the Josiah Bartlett Elementary School in Bartlett for 30 years in administration. She went on to graduate from the Bangor Seminary and then worked for the Conway Congregational Church for 20 years as the assistant minister.
She came to the Gorham Congregational Church, UCC, after retiring from the Conway church.
January 2023 brings a new beginning for the Gorham Congregational Church. The new minister will be offering a Bible study to be held in the fellowship hall of the church on the second Saturday of each month starting at 10 a.m. This will include fellowship, coffee, refreshments and a Bible lesson.
Items are still being collected for God’s Giving Garden, which is in front of the church, and used to refill the bags each week.
This year, the committee is finding that winter gloves seem to be the highest need and the quickest to go. Anyone interested in donating new or gently-used gloves can drop them off after church on Sundays. The community support with these donations is very much appreciated and needed as the temperatures are dropping quickly.
Other items such as hats, socks, mittens, and small blankets are always needed as well.
Over 100 items have been given out since Thanksgiving.
