The Rev. Gerry Tilton has been hired as the transitional minister at the Gorham Congregational Church, UCC. (COURTESY PHOTO)

GORHAM — All are welcome to attend the upcoming Christmas services at The Gorham Congregational Church, UCC, located at 143 Main St. in Gorham.

A beautiful candlelight service will be held at 7 p.m. on Dec. 24. On the following day, a Christmas service will be held at the regular time of 10 a.m. Both services will have a holiday choir.

