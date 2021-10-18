BERLIN — Ever wonder what mysterious creatures are lurking out there in those deep, dark, woods? Then this program is for you. White Mountains Community College Fortier Library is pleased to host author Michelle Souliere as she discusses the topic of her latest book: Bigfoot in Maine, at 6:30 p.m., on Wednesday, Oct. 20. Learn how Maine and New Hampshire’s natural features may support the legendary Bigfoot and hear the stories of those whose lives have been forever changed by chance encounters with it. The presentation will feature sightings from Maine as well as New Hampshire.
Souliere is an author and artist who lives in Portland, Maine, where she graduated from the Maine College of Art. She owns the Green Hand Bookshop, where you can find her most of the time, working in the bookmines. She lives with her husband, Tristan Gallagher (Rad Wraith), and their two cats, Meep and Mr. Biscuits. Her work (both written and drawn) is driven by curiosity and inspired by Maine history, the Maine landscape and how we respond to it.
Her work as editor of the Strange Maine Gazette and its companion blog gave rise to her first book: “Strange Maine: True Tales from the Pine Tree State,” published by The History Press in 2010. You can buy books from her at greenhandbookshop.com or follow her online on Instagram @greenhandbooks, or @msouliere for her Strange Maine content (and cats).
This program is a free Zoom event, and all are welcome. Preregistration is required at wmcc.edu/fortier-library/ (click the “Register for WMCC Library events here” button).
