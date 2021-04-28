BERLIN — Berlin High School will be holding the junior-senior prom on Saturday, May 15.
The theme for this year is “The Met Gala.”
Due to COVID-19 restrictions each attendee will be allowed four people to view the grand march in person.
All others may watch the grand march via live stream at nesn.com.
The march will begin at 6 p.m. At the conclusion of the grand march, all attendees will enjoy dinner and dancing at the Town & Country Resort.
Berlin High School junior and senior students may purchase a ticket in the Berlin Middle High School main office.
