COLUMBIA AND COLEBROOK — The New Hampshire Department of Transportation will begin rehabilitation work to the Route 3 bridge over the Simms Stream in Columbia on Thursday, May 6, and on the Route 26 bridge over the Mohawk River in Colebrook, starting on Friday, May 7.
The Columbia Route 3 Bridge project includes removal and replacement of pavement and membrane, deck repairs and channel stabilization.
The Colebrook Route 26 Bridge project includes removal and replacement of pavement and membrane, deck repairs and replacement of the longitudinal deck construction joint.
During construction, there will be one lane of alternating traffic directed by traffic signals and channelized with portable concrete barrier and barrels.
R.M. Piper is the contractor for this $1 million dollar preservation effort that has a completion date of Oct. 1.
