ANDROSCOGGIN VALLEY — With no active COVID-19 cases in the valley as of July 3, the community group that has guided the region through the pandemic is taking the month off.
The Androscoggin Valley Community Group will resume meeting in August on a bimonthly basis although Coos County Family Health Service CEO Ken Gordon said the group can meet sooner if circumstances warrant.
The dashboard maintained by the group states that as summer has gotten underway both testing and positive cases have significantly decreased in the valley. State data shows no current active cases in the Androscoggin Valley an only two active case currently in Coos County.
While the group is taking a well-deserved break, it stresses there is still much work to do to increase the vaccination rate and continue prevention measures to end the pandemic.
“We’re not out of the woods yet. We continue to monitor for C-19 outbreaks among unvaccinated people, to encourage those not yet vaccinated to become so, to prepare to vaccinate children under the age of 12, and to be ready in the event that booster shots are needed,” said Gordon.
The vaccine clinic at the former Brown School in Berlin closed last month after serving at the regional hub for vaccinations. Vaccines for individuals 12 years of age and older are available by appointment at Coos County Family Health and at participating pharmacies.
There is no out-of-pocket cost for the vaccine, whether you have insurance or not. For information about the vaccine or to schedule an appointment call one of the Family Health Service offices at (603) 752-2040. Additional information about where to get the vaccine is available online at vaccines.gov.
Fifty-one percent of Coos County residents are fully vaccinated and 57 percent of the population is estimated to have had at least one shot, slightly lower than the state averages. The group points out that getting people vaccinated is the best tool for ending the pandemic and there are still significant numbers of people who are not vaccinated.
Sixteen months into the pandemic, statistics provide some sense of the toll it has taken locally. The state dashboard shows that COVID-19 claimed the lives of 43 Coos County residents with the deadliest time between October 2020 and March 2021. There were 2,060 cases of COVID-19 in Coos County and 1,195 of those were in the Androscoggin Valley.
Everyone had a friend or relative who contracted the deadly virus — there were 916 cases in Berlin, 172 in Gorham, 75 in Milan, 9 in Dummer, and 12 each in Shelburne and Randolph.
For 16 months, the group of health-care officials, school superintendents, municipal officials, nursing home administrators, the chamber of commerce, prison officials and representatives of the state’s congressional delegation has met over Zoom to share information, identify resources and provide support. The group has met at least weekly but during challenging times the meetings were daily.
“Our community organizations came together in a remarkable way. We shared information, resources, staff and the support of one another to keep the community safe and to help those who had been affected by pandemic. Working together made all the difference,” said Gordon.
When the group reconvenes in August it will explore its future role overseeing COVID-19 and other emerging or long-term health needs of the valley and whether to continue periodic meetings.
James Patry, senior director patient experience and marketing at Androscoggin Valley Hospital, is confident the group will continue in some capacity.
“I believe that the group will remain a key resource for other health/community betterment initiatives, moving forward. The collective and individual knowledge are extremely valuable. Members of the group can also serve as external sounding boards for proposals/inquiries,” he said.
