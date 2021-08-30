Vaccine Van travels around the state on its State Parks Tour

CONCORD - The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced the NH Mobile Vaccine Van will offer free COVID-19 vaccines at state parks through Sept. 30. DHHS has partnered with the New Hampshire Department of Natural & Cultural Resources to make it easy for people to get vaccinated while enjoying New Hampshire state parks.
Anyone who is vaccinated at these locations will receive a complimentary day pass to any New Hampshire State Park or historic site for use any time until De. 31, 2022. The day pass does not include meter parking, camping, Cannon Mountain Ski Area, The Flume Gorge or Cannon Mt. Aerial Tramway.
“One of the ways we have continued to make the vaccine as accessible as possible is through our mobile vaccine van,” Patricia Tilley, Director of Public Health Services said. “Working with DNCR, we wanted to create an opportunity to reach those who may be delaying getting vaccinated. Now is the time.”
“We welcome thousands of New Hampshire residents and visitors to our many state parks each day,” DNCR Commissioner Sarah Stewart said. “We are thrilled to partner with DHHS in order to make the vaccine as easy and accessible as possible.”
The Vaccine Van will be at the Jericho Mountain State Park in Berlin on Tuesday, Sept. 14, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
