LITTLETON — North Country Health Consortium is offering a virtual Health Explorers Camp. These sessions will run from July 20 through Aug. 5 from 1 to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays via Zoom. Specific dates are: July 20, 22, 27, 29, Aug. 3 and 5. The enrollment deadline is July 2.
NCHC has teamed up with local health experts to explore the science behind six health topics and engage in interactive activities around each topic. The lineup includes:
• Discover your nutrition superpowers.
• Dental health an epic adventure.
• Let’s move: Keeping your heart healthy.
• Hello Brains: Exploring emotional wellness.
• Keeping clear of alcohol and drugs.
• Emergency preparedness: Preparing for the unexpected.
Campers will each receive a kit of materials for these activities in advance of the virtual camp. Through small group breakouts, campers will also have the opportunity to connect with area high school and college student mentors further along the path in their academics and career goals.
Cost of the camp is $40 per student.
Scholarships are available and may be requested on the registration form. Space is limited.
To reserve a spot for your student entering fifth–ninth grade register online: bit.ly/HealthExplorers2021. Registration deadline is July 2.
North Country Health Consortium is a non-profit public health organization in Littleton that collaborates with health and human services providers in northern New Hampshire.
For more information about the Health Explorers Camp or other initiatives of the Northern New Hampshire Area Health Education Center, contact: lremick@NCHCNH.org or (603)259-3700, x219. To learn more about North Country Health Consortium, go to nchcnh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.