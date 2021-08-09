NCHC’s COVID vaccine clinics pop up at community events

COVID-19 vaccine clinics are popping up throughout Northern New Hampshire. With vaccines doses in tow, the Public Health Network team of the North Country Health Consortium is ready to head to your next community event within the region.
“When the COVID vaccine first became available in limited supply, our clinics were for high-risk health workers, first responders, and the elderly,” said Kris van Bergen-Buteau, NCHC’s Director of Workforce & Public Health Programs. “Now that there are ample vaccines coming into the region, the work of the Public Health Network has pivoted to providing as many opportunities as possible for community members to take up the COVID shot, if they want it and when they’re ready for it.”
The Public Health Network is actively reaching out to and taking requests from community partners throughout Coos and Northern Grafton Counties to set up pop-up COVID vaccine clinics.
So far, the Public Health Network has held clinics at settings including employer sites, and events such as the Lancaster Farmers Market and the Whitefield Lions Club Pancake Breakfast.
On the calendar, upcoming Public Health Network pop-up COVID vaccine clinics in the community include:
• Riverside Speedway, Northumberland: Aug. 14 and Aug. 21 at 3-7 p.m.
• Dalton Town Day: Aug. 14 at 4-11 p.m.
• Mobile Food Pantry at Lancaster Assembly of God: Aug. 21 at 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Bridge Concert, Stark: Aug. 28 at 4:30-10:30 p.m.
The Public Health Network clinic team will be traveling with all three vaccines — Pfizer, J&J, and Moderna — to ensure that all community members’ needs are met. The team will assist those who opt for one of the two-dose vaccines with arrangements for their second doses.
Any community members interested in bringing a Pop-up COVID vaccine clinic to their worksite or next event should get in touch with the North Country Public Health Network by emailing phn@NCHCNH.org or calling North Country Health Consortium’s Public Health Emergency Preparedness Coordinator, Zina Schmidt at (603) 259-4369.
The North Country Health Consortium is a non-profit public health organization based in Littleton that collaborates with health and human services providers serving northern New Hampshire.
