On Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The New Hampshire Medical Society and North Country Health Consortium will host unveiling events at each of the four hospital partners: Littleton Regional Healthcare, Weeks Medical Center, Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital, and Androscoggin Valley Hospital.
The Northern New Hampshire Mobile Health Clinic offers a community-based care option for people in northern New Hampshire who face challenges in accessing health care.
This program was developed through a strong community collaboration between four local hospitals, New Hampshire Medical Society, a local not-for-profit health plan, local businesses, foundations and agencies. They all invested in working to eliminate barriers to accessing quality health care.
The Northern NH Mobile Health Clinic is a customized Mercedes 3500DX 4x4 Sprinter van explicitly designed for clinical services and navigating North Country winters. It will make stops at various locations in northern New Hampshire.
Community input will help determine these locations and which services are offered.
Initial services in the clinic will include immunizations, blood pressure, glucose, and other preventive care screenings, primary care medical services, nutrition and wellness education, smoking cessation programs, health literacy, Wi-Fi capability and computer access for telehealth services, community connections to guide individuals to local health and social services.
Point32Health Foundation provided a $500,000 matching grant to launch the initiative. Littleton Regional Healthcare and the three North Country Healthcare hospitals each contributed $50,000 for a total of $200,000. Grants and sponsorships have also been secured from Fidelity Investments, NH Charitable Foundation, NHDHHS, and the USDA Rural Development.
Unveiling events will be held at each of the four hospital partners: Littleton Regional Healthcare, Weeks Medical Center, Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital, and Androscoggin Valley Hospital.
The schedule for the unveiling events is as follows: 9:30 a.m. at Littleton Regional Healthcare, 600 St. Johnsbury Road, Littleton, 11:30 a.m. at Weeks Medical Center, 173 Middle St., Lancaster, 2:00 p.m. at Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital, 181 Corliss Lane, Colebrook, and 4:00 p.m. at Androscoggin Valley Hospital, 59 Page Hill Road, Berlin.
