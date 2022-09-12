On Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The New Hampshire Medical Society and North Country Health Consortium will host unveiling events at each of the four hospital partners: Littleton Regional  Healthcare, Weeks Medical Center, Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital, and Androscoggin  Valley Hospital. 

The Northern New Hampshire Mobile Health Clinic offers a community-based care option for people in northern New Hampshire who face challenges in accessing health care.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.