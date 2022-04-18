BERLIN — Women’s health services at Coos County Family Health Services will be seeing some major changes soon as longtime nurse practitioner Jane Chevarie will be retiring at the end of the month after spending 40 years with the organization.
Currently, Chevarie and Dr. Breanne Teaboldt work together in women’s health services to provide for a variety of patient needs.
Chevarie said CCFHS provides wellness exams once a year for female patients. They also provide contraceptive care as well as basic health procedures. She said they also provide preconception care, which includes instruction to patients on preparing for conception. The women’s health team also helps patients dealing with menstrual issues and provides a wide variety of treatments. She said the CCFHS also provides counseling to women on a host of issues.
One of the main supports CCFHS provides is prenatal care.
Chevarie said she started out with CCFHS 40 years ago and that she ultimately became the women’s health practitioner in 1985. She said over the years she gradually moved out of prenatal care, a service Teaboldt focuses on with patients currently.
Chevarie noted that she has two patients who were teenagers 37 years ago that she has seen through a variety of issues including menopause and that she is still working with those patients today as well as a host of other patients who have come through CCFHS’ doors.
Teaboldt said CCFHS also provides what is known as long-acting reversible contraceptive care. Both Teaboldt and Chevarie are trained in procedures relating to long-acting contraception, but the entity also provides basic contraceptive care for both female and male patients.
With respect to contraceptive care, Teaboldt noted, “My big thing here is any woman who walks through our door who wants contraceptive care should be able to get it that same day.”
Teaboldt said being a family health service agency, most everyone in the community comes to CCFHS for their primary care. The goal of CCFHS she said is to be able to care for the whole person and the entire family.
With Chevarie’s retirement, Teaboldt said she will have to take on some additional duties until a replacement is hired.
“Janet has a whole list of patients who have been seeing her for decades,” Teaboldt said. “The response to her work has been very positive as these patients have been with her for so long.”
Teaboldt said she and Chevarie are the only ones at CCFHS who perform certain services in the women’s health field. She said when Chevarie leaves, Teaboldt will absorb a lot of the procedural work and ideally CCFHS will hire someone who will be trained to fill in, but Teaboldt said Janet’s specialties are harder to find these days.
“My goal is to keep to our mission as a whole for any woman seeking our services,” she said. “We are advocates for women’s reproductive health care and help women to get any care they would need.”
For her part, Chevarie said she will miss interacting with patients the most, adding that her interactions were what kept her excited to come to work every day.
“I feel like I learned something from every woman I worked with,” Chevarie said.
As to what retirement brings, Chevarie said her outlet has always been gardening and she would like to expand her gardening work a lot more in retirement. She also said she wants to spend time traveling and visiting her grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.