LITTLETON — Littleton Regional Healthcare this month adopted a new system-wide medical records system. Prior to the change on Oct. 3, LRH used three three separate systems — one for the hospital; one for the physician practices at LRH; and another for The Alpine Clinic, which provides orthopedic services at four locations in northern New hampshire.
Littleton Regional Healthcare now relies on Oracle Cerner’s Community Works as its electronic health records system.
In announcing the change in a press release last week, LRH officials noted that using three systems within one organization created unnecessary inefficiencies and the three systems did not always integrate as they should. Each system often worked independently, acting as silos within LRH that created challenges for medical records, billing, and admitting.
An electronic health records system today is seen as the foundation of any health-care organization. As part of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, all public and private healthcare providers and other eligible professionals were required to adopt and demonstrate “meaningful use” of electronic medical records by Jan. 1, 2014, to maintain their existing Medicaid and Medicare reimbursement levels. Since the mandate, the use of these systems has spread and shown many benefits to health organizations, and are critical to every part of health-care operations.
LRH officials said the conversion to a single platform will allow LRH to better serve its patients, regardless of where they receive services within LRH.
“This single platform allows for better integration throughout our organization, which is very important as we continue to evolve and grow here at LRH,” said Robert Nutter, president and chief executive officer. “This new system allows for more automation and streamlining processes, while also enhancing the patient experience. Our old systems, especially the patient portals within them, were antiquated and inefficient.”
An EHR system is the backbone for clinical care as well as registration, medical records and billing. The new EHR brings a new patient portal that will replace the two LRH previously used. Patients are encouraged to sign up for the new patient portal once it becomes available and the hospital will offer assistance in getting set up.
LRH will not continue to populate the old portals nor actively manage the information within these portals. Patients will continue to have access to their personal health information within the previously used portals, but this data will not transfer into the new Cerner patient portal LRH will be using.
What other ways does the new electronic health records system directly affect patients of LRH? With a mobile phone application, patients will have access to an appointment calendar, on-demand medical records like appointment summaries and lab results, a direct communication line with providers, and the ability to check and pay account balances.
The next time patients visit Littleton Regional Healthcare members for an appointment, they may be asked additional questions or have to spend a few minutes longer with registration.
