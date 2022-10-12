LITTLETON — Littleton Regional Healthcare this month adopted a new system-wide medical records system. Prior to the change on Oct. 3, LRH used three three separate systems — one for the hospital; one for the physician practices at LRH; and another for The Alpine Clinic, which provides orthopedic services at four locations in northern New hampshire.

Littleton Regional Healthcare now relies on Oracle Cerner’s Community Works as its electronic health records system.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.