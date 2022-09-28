BERLIN — The new COVID-19 bivalent vaccine plus flu shots are available at Coos County Family Health Services’ locations.
The monkeypox vaccine also is available, in limited quantities.
Available COVID-19 vaccinations are: Pfizer, for children ages 5 and up; Moderna, ages 6 months to 4 years; Novovax, ages 12 and up; and COVID-19 bivalent vaccine, ages 12 and up.
Influenza vaccines are available for all ages, including the high dose vaccine for people age 65 and older.
Valerie S. Hart, R.N., B.S.N., chief operating officer of Coos County Family Health Services, said the COVID-19, flu and monkeypox vaccinations for children are free.
Vaccinations are covered by medical insurance. For those without insurance, there is a nominal charge for administering the vaccine to a person.
“Both the flu and the COVID vaccination can be given at the same time,” said Hart.
This makes it a lot more convenient for those receiving the shots or for caregivers bringing children or people less young to be vaccinated.
Overcoming vaccine resistance remains a challenge for health-care providers, including those north of New Hampshire’s notches. This is also true of the flu vaccine.
“There’s a lot of people who don’t consider the flu a very serious illness,” Hart said, adding that the flu really is still a serious illness that causes death for some people.
Resistance to vaccine inoculations remains an issue in some circles, especially among parents. It is safe for children to receive COVID-19 and other vaccines, explained Hart.
“There’s a lot of misinformation out there, some people still believe that misinformation,” she said.
In Coos County, the COVID-19 vaccination rate of people who have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine is 86.9 percent and for fully vaccinated, 69.5 percent.
The COVID-19 pandemic became a global health threat in March 2020, based on the month and year schools and businesses shut down and evolved to virtual operations. Hart answered a question about the future of the virus.
“I think COVID in some shape or form will still be around, but as our technology evolves, we’ll be better able to respond to it,” she said.
Such responses continue locally at Coos County Family Health Services.
The catchment, or service area, of the medical group, includes its latest in Colebrook. About 15,500 people are now served by CCFHS, with 12,500 in Berlin and Gorham alone receiving care. From its founding about 50 years ago, with an emphasis on family planning, said Hart, expansion continues, with more specialities and primary health-care facilities.
