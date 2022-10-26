CONCORD — The N.H. State Fire Marshal’s Office is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 9 through 15.
This year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape,” works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires.
State Fire Marshal Sean Toomey encourages all Granite Staters to embrace the 2022 Fire Prevention Week theme. “It’s important for everyone to plan and practice a home fire escape. Everyone needs to be prepared in advance so that they know what to do when the smoke alarm sounds. Given that every home is different, every home fire escape plan will also be different. Have a plan for everyone in the home. Children, older adults, and people with disabilities may need assistance to wake up and get out. Make sure someone will help them!”
These are some key home fire escape planning tips:
• Make sure your plan meets the needs of all family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.
• Smoke alarms should be installed inside every sleeping room, outside each separate sleeping area, and on every level of your home. Smoke alarms should be interconnected so that when one sounds, they all sound. When properly installed, working smoke alarms cut the risk of dying in home fires in half.
• If possible, know at least two ways out of every room. Make sure all doors and windows open easily. In the event of a fire, you may have as little as two minutes to escape safely.
• Have an outside meeting place at a safe distance from your home where everyone should meet.
• Practice your home fire drill at least twice a year with everyone in the household, including guests. Practice at least once during the day and at night.
“Homes burn more quickly than ever. Once the smoke alarm goes off, you may have less than two minutes to escape safely from a home fire. Working smoke alarms provide an early warning that it’s time to exit your home and they are your best defense when it comes to getting out during a fire,” said Stacey Dubois, deputy state fire marshal of outreach and education.
The NH State Fire Marshal’s Office is supporting over twenty events around the state during Fire Prevention Week. For more information on the events visit fpw.org. To learn more about fire prevention visit sparky.org, your local fire department, or contact N.H. State Fire Marshal’s office at (603) 223-4289.
