WASHINGTON D.C. — Following efforts from U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), chair of the subcommittee that oversees emergency preparedness, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), Rep. Annie Kuster (D-N.H.), and Rep. Chris Pappas (D-N.H.), FEMA has allocated New Hampshire approximately $235 million in Disaster Relief Fund costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
States can access the Disaster Relief Fund when a Major Disaster Declaration is declared.
Last year, the N.H. Delegation called on former President Donald Trump to approve the declaration for the state, which he granted. To ensure that FEMA had the funding necessary to support New Hampshire through the Disaster Relief Fund, the N.H. Congressional Delegation worked to secure $50 billion in the American Rescue Plan and $45 billion in the CARES Act for the Disaster Relief Fund.
Initially, there was only 75 percent reimbursement for FEMA Public Assistance through the Disaster Relief Fund, and the N.H. Congressional Delegation pushed for 100 percent reimbursement.
President Joe Biden recently heeded this call and authorized 100 percent reimbursement for Public Assistance for states including New Hampshire.
To date, FEMA has awarded more than $83 million in Public Assistance funding through the Disaster Relief Fund, and state and local entities are continuing the process for reimbursement through the Public Assistance and other Disaster Relief Fund programs. Some examples of this funding are reimbursements to hospitals for temporary sites to care for patients with COVID-19 and reimbursement to the state for personal protective equipment that it provided to health care workers and first responders.
The N.H. Delegation also successfully called for the federal government to fully cover the cost of National Guard members who are assisting with COVID-19 efforts.
As of March 31, New Hampshire has 394 National Guard members activated.
