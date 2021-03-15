CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced that on Sunday, March 14, the state had 307 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 2.6 percent. The results include 223 people who tested positive by PCR test and 84 who tested positive by antigen test. There are as of Sunday, 2,190 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.
Of those with complete information, there are sixty-four individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 43 percent being female and 57 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (60), Merrimack (49), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (39), Strafford (28), Cheshire (24), Grafton (24), Carroll (7), Coos (6), Belknap (3), and Sullivan (2) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (26) and Nashua (23). The county of residence is being determined for sixteen new cases.
Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis, are associated with an outbreak setting, or have recently traveled.
There are currently 71 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 78,615 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed and 1,199 deaths.
