BETHLEHEM — The New Hampshire Business Finance Authority has approved a $1 million loan for AHEAD Qtr., Inc. to improve and expand an existing addiction and recovery center located in Bethlehem.
The renovations will involve facility upgrades and increasing the existing bed count from 36 to 44 beds (with a maximum capacity of 50). An increase in workforce will be added to help with the operations.
The facility will be operated and managed by Amatus Recovery Centers, which currently offers substance use disorder treatment services through Blueprint Recovery Center in Concord and Bonfire Behavioral Health in the Seacoast area.
“This loan will have a real public benefit,” stated James Key-Wallace, executive director of the New Hampshire BFA. “Besides the creation of new high-quality jobs, this center will provide Granite Staters struggling with addiction an opportunity to return to employment once in recovery. This loan and this facility will have a tremendous impact on our North Country community.”
“There is a lack of resources in northern New Hampshire,” stated Michael Claflin, executive director of AHEAD. “This facility ‘New Hampshire Detox,’ previously known as Friendship House, is one of the only facilities of its kind. It is a privilege to partner with the New Hampshire BFA, to renovate and expand this facility so that no one in New Hampshire is left behind.”
If you or someone you care about is in need of help, you can call (978) 810-8298 for more information.
The Business Finance Authority (BFA) was created to foster economic development and create employment in New Hampshire. The BFA accomplishes these objectives by working with New Hampshire’s banking, business, and economic development sectors to develop and implement programs that expand the availability of credit in the state. Our customers include manufacturers, small and medium-sized businesses, health providers and non-profit educational and cultural organizations.
