BERLIN – Androscoggin Valley Hospital ranked in the top percentile of all hospitals (more than 2,450) nationwide surveyed by Press Ganey.
The ranking includes assessment of numerous areas such as:
• Responsiveness of hospital staff.
• Cleanliness of hospital environment.
• Communication about medicine — telling the patient what the medicine is for.
The results, which reflect patient satisfaction performance within the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems, the result of a partnership between the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid and the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, are from November 2021 to January 2022.
“I am very proud of our team at AVH which works so diligently to fulfill our mission of delivering the best health care experience to every patient, every day,” commented Michael Peterson, FACHE, president and CEO. “Such patient satisfaction performance is not random; rather, it is the result of our amazing providers, nurses and staff working to best ensure the health and well-being of our community members and visitors.”
Press Ganey works closely with North Country Healthcare hospitals (Androscoggin Valley Hospital, Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital and Weeks Medical Center) and thousands of other health-care facilities, providing data-driven, proven techniques to help measure and improve the patient experience.
For more information about North Country Healthcare and its providers and services, go to northcountryhealth.org, or find North Country Healthcare on Facebook and Twitter.
