New Hampshire ranks fourth in the 2022 Kids Count Data Book from the Annie E. Casey Foundation. This year’s data book ranks the states from 1 to 50 using 16 key indicators of child well-being and connects these to the state of a young person’s mental and emotional stability.
On Monday, Aug. 8, the Annie E. Casey Foundation released its annual Kids Count Data Book and for the first time, the foundation has included data from all 50-states on mental health among youth ages 3 to 17. Including all the data through the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the report shows a 26 percent increase nationally in anxiety and depression, creating what the U.S. surgeon general has called a “mental health pandemic.”
Kids in New Hampshire were especially hard-hit, with mental health challenges increasing 27.8 percent from 2016 to 2020. The report also shows that 8,000 (3 percent) of children in New Hampshire lacked health insurance, and 9 percent of New Hampshire children are living in poverty, with 25 percent of households with children having the burden of high housing costs.
Across the four key areas measured for this year’s Kids Count Data Book, New Hampshire ranked fourth in economic well-being, fourth in education, second in health, and second in family and community.
The Annie E. Casey Foundation and New Futures Kids Count call for lawmakers to respond to the surgeon general’s warning by developing programs and policies to ease mental health burdens on children and their families, including meeting the basic needs of children and ensuring they have access to mental health care.
