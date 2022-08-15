New Hampshire ranks fourth in the 2022 Kids Count Data Book from the Annie E. Casey Foundation. This year’s data book ranks the states from 1 to 50 using 16 key indicators of child well-being and connects these to the state of a young person’s mental and emotional stability. 

On Monday, Aug. 8, the Annie E. Casey Foundation released its annual Kids Count Data Book and for the first time, the foundation has included data from all 50-states on mental health among youth ages 3 to 17. Including all the data through the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the report shows a 26 percent increase nationally in anxiety and depression, creating what the U.S. surgeon general has called a “mental health pandemic.” 

