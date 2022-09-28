CONCORD— New Hampshire students are invited to participate in two upcoming SAT prep courses, at no cost, to prepare for the November and December SAT exams.
Schoolhouse.worldis excited to announce two, four-week boot camps for students planning to take upcoming SAT tests. For the Nov. 5 exam the course will run from Oct. 8 through Nov. 4. For the Dec. 3 exam the course will run from Nov. 5 through Dec. 2.
Each boot camp will include eight sessions with 75-minutes each of test prep with a certified, online tutor with Schoolhouse. Each tutoring session will focus on mastering skills, building strategies, time management and completing full-length practice exams. Students will work in a cohort with students of similar abilities. Sessions will highlight reading and math SAT practice test questions.
“This is a great opportunity for New Hampshire youth to take advantage of free SAT prep courses. These small-group SAT tutoring sessions can help students of all abilities find the motivation, knowledge and confidence to reach their goals,” said Frank Edelblut, commissioner of education.
According to organizers, on average, students who complete the boot camp improve their test scores by about 90 or more points across both sections. NHED was the first state in the nation to partner with Sal Khan and Schoolhouse to provide free tutoring to its high school students.
To pre-register for one of the sessions, visitSATbootcamp. This program also serves as a research study around the efficacy of SAT tutoring, meaning students may be asked to complete occasional surveys, short exercises and participate in focus groups about their boot camp experience; full details will be provided upfront during the sign-up process.
