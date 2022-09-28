CONCORD — New Hampshire students are invited to participate in two upcoming SAT prep courses, at no cost, to prepare for the November and December SAT exams.

Schoolhouse.world is excited to announce two, four-week boot camps for students planning to take upcoming SAT tests. For the Nov. 5 exam the course will run from Oct. 8 through Nov. 4. For the Dec. 3 exam the course will run from Nov. 5 through Dec. 2.

