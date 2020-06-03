Groveton Middle School Teacher awarded James Madison Fellowship

GROVETON — The administrative team of SAU 58, representing the Northumberland (Groveton), Stratford and Stark school districts, has announced that Mallory Langkau, a second year social studies teacher at Groveton Middle School, has been selected as this year’s New Hampshire recipient of the James Madison Memorial Fellowship Award.
The Madison Foundation, which actively promotes “improved teaching about the U.S. Constitution in secondary schools,” awards one fellowship per year to a teacher from each state planning to pursue a master’s degree in the field of U.S. history/social studies, with an emphasis on the Constitution.
Langkau received a letter from the foundation on April 9 informing her that she had been selected from among this year’s New Hampshire applicants, and praising her “high academic achievement, strong promise of completing a master’s degree program, and convincing dedication to the teaching of young people in secondary schools.”
The Madison Foundation makes available up to $24,000 for its recipients to use toward the cost of obtaining a master’s degree, and to attend a month-long summer institute on the Constitution in Washington D.C. which will next be held in 2021.
Langkau is herself a Groveton High School graduate from the class of 2010, who “returned home” to teach at the middle school last year. She said she applied to the James Madison Memorial Fellowship “because I consider myself to be very passionate about the content I teach! I saw this program as an opportunity to network with like-minded teachers from around the country and to learn more about topics in American history.”
She is currently working to complete a master of arts in American history through Norwich University.
“The James Madison Fellowship is certainly a professional honor to receive. One individual is chosen per state, and I am very excited to represent New Hampshire,” Langkau said.
