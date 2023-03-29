GORHAM — From Monday, March 13 through Saturday, March 18 students in grades 8 through 12 at Gorham Middle High School completed the Junior Welders Program at White Mountains Community College.
2023 marks the eighth year of this program where more than 20 students participated and each student completed 28 hours of work at WMCC in the welding lab with three certified welding instructors. Students practiced and covered a variety of topics, including an introduction to Shield Metal Arc Welding, safety in welding and Gas Tungsten Arc Welding.
The goal of the program is to introduce students to welding and offer them an opportunity to learn new skills while participating in hands-on learning. By learning a trade at a hands-on level, students who join the Junior Welding Program have an opportunity to pursue other welding programs or a school-to-career internship, making them more marketable to protentional employees upon graduation.
“The Junior Welders Program is a great way for students to learn new skills and get involved in hands-on learning,” School Counselor/School to Career Coordinator Matthew Saladino said. “I would like to thank all of our sponsors and White Mountains Community College. This program offers students a chance to discover a trade and really showcase their skills and another level. I look forward to being able to offer this to students in years to come."
This program was made possible through the assistance of Capone Iron, the Gorham Parents Booster Club, AirGas, Presby Steel Inc., and TC Energy.
