GORHAM — From Monday, March 13 through Saturday, March 18 students in grades 8 through 12 at Gorham Middle High School completed the Junior Welders Program at White Mountains Community College.

2023 marks the eighth year of this program where more than 20 students participated and each student completed 28 hours of work at WMCC in the welding lab with three certified welding instructors. Students practiced and covered a variety of topics, including an introduction to Shield Metal Arc Welding, safety in welding and Gas Tungsten Arc Welding.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.