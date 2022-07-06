• Thomas Gallagher of Berlin graduated from the University of Hartford in May of 2022. Gallagher earned his Doctor of Physical Therapy degree in Physical Therapy.
• Six local students were named to the Plymouth State University President’s List for for the Spring 2022 semester. To be named to the President's List, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.7 or better for semester and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester. Making the list are Jocelyn Paradis of Gorham, Oliver Blanco of Milan, Kirsten Langlois of Milan, Carlene Taylor of Berlin, Samantha McCann of Berlin, and Makenna Balderrama of Berlin.
Three local students were names to the Dean's List at Plymouth State University. To be named to the Dean's List, a student must achieve a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.69 during the Spring 2022 semester and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester. Making the list were Mia Dalphonse, Elijah Pinette and Julieenne Provencher, all of Berlin.
• Making the dean’s List at Norwich University in Northfield,Vt., for the Spring 2022 semester were Ronald Mackillop of Jefferson and Nicholas Accardi of Lancaster.
Full-time undergraduate students must have earned a semester grade point average of at least 3.40 to be awarded Dean's List honors.
• The University of Rhode Island at Kingston, R.I., is pleased to announce that Kelly McCormick of Berlin has been named to the Spring 2022 Dean's List. To be included on the Dean's List, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average.
