Students around the state are returning to classes on foot, on bicycles, as well as in cars and school buses. To prevent traffic-related injuries and fatalities to students this school year, AAA Northern New England reminds drivers to slow down and stay alert in school zones and in other areas where children might be present.

Crashes are the leading cause of death for children and adolescents. The problem escalates during the school year, and the afternoon hours are particularly dangerous.

