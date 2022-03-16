Birth: Marcus Leo Donaldson

Marcus Leo Donaldson was born to Abigale and Zack Donaldson on Dec. 25, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and was 19 3/4 inches long. He joins his sister Scarlett at home. His maternal grandparents are Ben and Kelley Gutowski of Conway and paternal grandparents Leo and Donna Donaldson of Berlin, N.H. His great-grandmothers are Jeannine Coulombe and Joan Donaldson.

