Marcus Leo Donaldson was born to Abigale and Zack Donaldson on Dec. 25, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and was 19 3/4 inches long. He joins his sister Scarlett at home. His maternal grandparents are Ben and Kelley Gutowski of Conway and paternal grandparents Leo and Donna Donaldson of Berlin, N.H. His great-grandmothers are Jeannine Coulombe and Joan Donaldson.
Latest News
- Sustainable journalism is topic of four-session series
- Plaintiffs ask for legal fees in Gorham OHRV case
- Woman backs vehicle into Dead River
- House approves funds to repair Mason Street Bridge
- City council reviews BIDPA, airport budgets
- Birth: Marcus Leo Donaldson
- Obituary: Michael A. Patry
- First Circuit Court - Berlin District log, March 15, 2022
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Berlin Sun Breaking News
Get the latest news first, with up to the minute coverage of local events. Signup Today!
Berlin Sun eReader Headlines
Would you like to receive a link to the Berlin Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Most Popular
Articles
- Market Basket project is 'full steam ahead'
- Late actor WIlliam Hurt lived on Conway Lake
- Cog plans rail station and visitor amenities on own land
- Obituary: Peter G. Hastings
- The valley's Wonder Women: Making a difference
- Sign vandals strike again, this time in Fryeburg
- Obituary: Daniel T. 'Dan' Kelleher Jr.
- Obituary: Sylis Cory Heck
- Town deliberative doesn't close lid on toilets
- David Brooks: Why Putin can't back down
Images
Videos
Commented
- Joseph Dorsett Sr.: Putin must be stopped; Biden and Harris must go (5)
- Peter Hill: To beat the Russians open up oil leases and Alaska (5)
- Paul Schuepp: Stop blaming Trump, deal with real problem: Putin (4)
- Jonna Carter: Setting the Barr (4)
- Harriet Borgerhoff: To have a chance this fall, Dems must fight radical left (4)
- Quddus Snyder: Tweedle-Dee, Tweedle-Dum Tweedle-Dee, Tweedle-Dum (4)
- Ken Carpenter: Guess what STR owners, the valley doesn't need you (3)
- William Marvel: Tom vs. Dick and Harry (3)
- Nella Thompson: It takes a valley (3)
- James E. Pietrangelo: Letter writer mistakes the law on residential zoning (3)
- Teri Cosentino: Donald Trump flushing docs down the toilet a new Watergate? (3)
- Ray S. Gilmore: 'Merica (3)
- Walter Davis: Trump shows his love for dictators by calling Putin genius (3)
- James Pietrangelo: Nothing frivolous about protecting property rights (3)
- Conway appeals STR ruling to Supreme Court (2)
- Susan Weeks: Tell your state reps not to dictate what cannot be taught (2)
- Eugene M. Long: Biden's war on energy, fossil fuels led to current war (2)
- Rebecca Bryant DeWitt: Conway voters clearly have spoken to not allow STRs (2)
- Tele-Talk responses: Do you agree with the recommendation not to have to wear masks in indoor public spaces? (2)
- Elwyn Wheaton: Don't expect much from Biden's speech, he's out of touch (2)
- Teri Cosentino: Follow the money to see who supports proposed STR bill (2)
- Obituary: Kimberly J. Burnham (2)
- Tele-Talk: What’s the highest price for gasoline you’d pay to support Ukraine? How will it impact your driving habits? (2)
- L. Greer: SB 249 on STRs may save the town of Conway from itself (2)
- Bill Dempster: Facebook shut me down after post about Madison property rights (2)
- Bob Drake: Save the Hitler comparisons to important events, like invasions (2)
- Joe Carlucci: By name-calling, Snyder is fueling our country's divisions (2)
- Jonna Carter: Back pedaling (2)
- Peter Brown: Banning STRs in Madison would lead to more children (2)
- Gordon Powers: Truckers, Ukraine more reasons for GOP to ditch Trump (2)
- Sign vandals strike again, this time in Fryeburg (2)
- Linda Stetson: It is unbelievable how selfish our country has become (2)
- Frank LaFerriere: True traitors are not Democrats, but Trump supporters (2)
- Joe Mosca: Here is how parking fees and public restrooms are related (1)
- William Marvel: Fantasyland (1)
- 3-16-2022 Community Center Corner-Mountain biking (1)
- B. Rodowsky Jr.: Add addition to the community center for more bathrooms (1)
- Quddus Synder: Defending truths (1)
- Nick Borelli: Madison STR definition better served by warrant article No. 8 (1)
- Eugene M. Long: The love of freedom is in the heart of Ukraine's president (1)
- North Country Angling: Is it time to move fly-fishing only on the Saco River? (1)
- Market Basket project is 'full steam ahead' (1)
- Berlin's initial budget proposes $6 tax rate hike (1)
- Mark Hounsell: Gas prices a worthwhile price we pay for supporting Ukraine (1)
- Michael Corthell: Violence begets violence; we must stop killing animals (1)
- Brian Lombard: Gilmore is wrong about America, we are not afraid to fight Putin (1)
- Avery Palermo: With no affordable housing options, locals are forced to leave (1)
- Larry Van Liere: Holmes explained cleared what STRs are: a business (1)
- Obituary: Trevor Daniel Garner (1)
- Thom Perkins: Get some federal funds and repair East Conway Road (1)
- Samatha Scadding: Participating in Lovell's issues is more than posting on Facebook (1)
- Larry Winefield: Hill embarrasses himself with false information and flipdoodle (1)
- Memorial officials: There’s no question masks work (1)
- Joseph Dorsett: The next three years will govern our rights and liberty (1)
- Roberta Webster: Stop spending to benefit only North Conway (1)
- Planning board hears proposal for disc golf course (1)
- Three compete for two Freedom Planning Board seats (1)
- Mark Hounsell: Let's hope restaurants follow guv and ban Russian vodka (1)
- Grooming the Nansen Ski Trails (1)
- Ted Sares: Begging taxpayers to curb district's unbridled spending (1)
- New Vail Resorts CEO announces wage increases (1)
- Conway school deliberative Monday; budget could be the hot topic (1)
- Obituary: Charles 'Charlie' Morris Campbell (1)
- Jay Burnham: One can only wonder what STR will be accused of next (1)
- Sid Jones: Banning clothing at KHS is as criminal as banning books (1)
- Michael Dewar: Support Bartlett's amendment to curtail short-term rentals (1)
- Nanci B. Carney: HB 1290 an important bill to advance biomarker testing (1)
- Mark Hounsell: Slaughter of babies in Ukraine maternity hospital is pure evil (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.