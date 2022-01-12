AUBURN, MAINE— VIP Tires & Service is kicking off 2022 with a donation of $151,050 to the “Make-A-Wish” Foundation. The full-service automotive repair, maintenance and tire shop today presented its largest donation ever to the charitable organization. The funds were raised by VIP’s team members and customers at their 65 locations, combined with the equal matching donation from Owner John Quirk.
The company has been participating in the annual holiday Season of Wishes campaign since 2008. With locations in Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Vermont participating in the effort, VIP has now raised over $835K for “Make-A-Wish.”
“Our Season of Wishes campaign is something we look forward to each year knowing that it directly benefits the “Make-A-Wish” Foundation in the four states we serve,” said Tim Winkeler, President and CEO, VIP Tires & Service. “This donation will help bring some light to hard times for many “Make-A-Wish” children, and that’s something VIP is proud to stand behind. It never ceases to amaze me how the generosity of our team and customers shines during our annual holiday season fundraiser. We want to express our sincere appreciation to everyone who participated, VIP team member, customers, and supplier partners alike. It means the world.”
The funds are raised annually with individual donations made by VIP employees and customers, and then matched 100 percent by VIP’s Chairman, John Quirk. In 2021, the company’s 65 stores raised $75,525 and was matched by John Quirk, bringing VIP’s total donation to $151,050. The 2021 donation was 29 percent higher than 2020, showing a steady year-over-year growth since the campaign’s inception. Funds raised in each state benefit the local “Make-A-Wish” chapter:
• Maine’s 35 VIP stores raised $51,236.47 ($102,472.94 donation with matching)
• New Hampshire’s 20 VIP stores (with a location in Berlin) raised $19,953.74 ($39,907.48 donation with matching)
• Massachusetts’ six VIP stores raised $2588.69 ($5,177.38 donation with matching)
• Vermont’s four VIP stores raised $1746.35 ($3,492.70 donation with matching)
“Make-A-Wish” grants wishes to critically ill children all across the country. The funds that support the wish granting effort in each state are raised through campaigns like the VIP Tires & Service Season of Wishes campaign. Wishes range from trips to theme parks, meeting a favorite athlete or celebrity, attending a major sporting event or concert, receiving a computer, building a treehouse, or going on a shopping spree. VIP’s donation will make dozens of New England kids’ wishes come true.
