BERLIN — The Bryant Family announced Wednesday that the community’s two funeral homes are merging.
The agreement between the Bryant Funeral Homes and the Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, effective Thursday, Oct. 1, will have two of the North Country’s oldest funeral homes consolidate under one roof.
This will not affect services currently scheduled. Moving forward, families will be served from the Bryant’s two existing facilities on Hillside Avenue in Berlin and Promenade St./Route 16 in Gorham. The Fleury-Patry facility on High Street will close. Some of the details, such as the name of the newly merged institution, are still being finalized.
As part of the agreement, the Bryant Family will carry out all preplanned funeral and cremation arrangements.
“We will be reaching out to families with preplanned arrangements in the coming weeks. We appreciate the community’s patience as we work to navigate this transition,” said Ed Bryant, president of the firm. “Many thanks as well to all of the staff at Fleury-Patry for their assistance in this process.”
For immediate needs or questions, please call the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home at (603) 752-1344.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.