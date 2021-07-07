WASHINGTON — The Small Business Council of America presented its 38th annual Congressional Awards.
The SBCA is a national non-partisan, non-profit organization which has represented the interests of more than 100,000 privately-held and family-owned organizations on federal tax, employee benefit and health-care issues for more than 40 years.
The Congressional Awards are presented on a bipartisan basis to members of the Senate and House in recognition of their efforts in support of small business.
The presentation of the awards in Washington has long been the highlight of the SBCA’s annual calendar. This year, due to COVID-19, the SBCA presented the Congressional Awards in a virtual awards ceremony.
U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) was presented with the Congressional Award in recognition of her bipartisan efforts to extend and expand the employee retention tax credit and to help relieve small businesses of the burdens imposed on them by the Supreme Court’s ruling in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc.
“Small businesses are the engines of our economy, helping drive economic growth and create good-paying jobs,” said Hassan. “The past year was particularly tough on small businesses, but even in the face of unprecedented circumstances, business owners did all that they could to stay afloat, keep workers employed, and serve their customers.
"Small businesses across the country spoke out about what they needed during the pandemic, and that feedback was immensely valuable as we worked on a bipartisan basis to support programs that have provided businesses with relief. It is an honor to receive this award from the SBCA, and I look forward to continuing to work on policies to help our small businesses thrive.”
SBCA CEO and Vice President/Legislation Matthew F. Kadish, who presented the award said: “The SBCA salutes Sen. Hassan’s efforts at bipartisanship, including as a key negotiator in the recently announced Bipartisan Infrastructure deal. She is able to see things from both sides of the aisle, and has a demonstrated commitment to small businesses and entrepreneurship. In particular, with this award we recognize the senator as a top leader and ally in providing small businesses the critical lifelines to help them survive in the pandemic economy.”
