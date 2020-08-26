CONCORD — New Hampshire's unified organizing operation for the Biden, Shaheen, Pappas and Kuster campaigns as well as Democratic campaigns up and down the ballot have ratified a collective bargaining agreement.
Organize New Hampshire announced that its staff members have become the newest members of IBEW Local 2320.
Contract negotiations between staff and campaign management took just three business days and resulted in one of the most progressive campaign contracts to date. The contract was approved unanimously by Organize New Hampshire staff. Numerous Coordinated Campaigns across the country have unionized this cycle, as well as many of the Presidential Primary campaigns in 2019.
"Our candidates and their campaigns are staunch advocates for organized labor and workers’ rights," said Liz Wester, director of Organize N.H. "And we are pleased to codify in our new contract that the people working for Organize N.H. enjoy the same fairness and respect that Democrats are fighting to win for Granite State workers and workers across the country."
"We applaud the Organize New Hampshire Leadership for walking the walk when it comes to workers' rights on every job, no matter where you work or who you work for," said IBEW Local 2320 Business Manager Jim Golden. "Unified coordinated campaigns have a long track record of advocating for working families and this just proves, once again, their commitment to that cause. We are honored to represent this staff, who in joining our union, are doing their part to show that we need unions and that they help our communities and make our workplaces better."
