DALLAS, Texas – Nation’s Best, a rapidly growing home improvement company, announces their acquisition of Caron Building Center, located in Berlin, New Hampshire.
“We are pleased to have Caron Building Center as part of the Nation’s Best family of home improvement stores,” said Chris Miller, President & CEO of Nation’s Best. “Since the Carons took on leadership of the business nearly 50 years ago, they’ve worked hard to establish a reputation for outstanding customer appreciation and strong community support. We are proud to have the opportunity to work with Mike Caron in the future to see that tradition continue.”
“Caron Building Center traces its roots all the way back to 1907,” said Owner Mike Caron. “By combining our rich traditions with the strength of Nation’s Best, we’re taking steps to ensure that our store’s associates and our valued customers will continue to be served with great care and support for years to come.”
Following Nation’s Best’s acquisition strategy, Caron Building Center will maintain operations under its existing name with its key leadership team overseeing company operations alongside Nation’s Best, which will provide the strategic and financial support necessary to achieve optimal growth and profitability.
Nation’s Best is a member-owner of Do it Best Corp., the only U.S.-based hardware, lumber and building materials buying cooperative in the home improvement industry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.