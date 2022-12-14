Capone Iron Corporation

White Mountains Regional High School welding student uses a stud gun while on a visit to Capone Iron Corporation to learn about ApprenticeshipNH’s Welder/Fitter Registered Apprenticeship and Pre-Apprenticeship programs. (COURTESY PHOTO)

BERLIN — Steel fabrication is an essential part of construction and maintaining the integrity of New Hampshire’s infrastructure. To keep this industry’s talent pipeline filled, ApprenticeshipNH, a workforce program of the Community College System of New Hampshire, and White Mountains Community College have partnered Capone Iron Corporation North Woods in Berlin. Together, they are creating welder/fitter pathways for adults and youth. The Welder/Fitter Registered Apprenticeship and Pre-Apprenticeship programs use ApprenticeshipNH’s “earn while you learn” model to prepare the next generation of welders/fitters to enhance the regional infrastructure including its buildings and bridges.

“We are so happy to be partnering with Capone Iron Corporation North Woods,” said Anne Banks, CCSNH Apprenticeship Programs manager. “This program offers both adults and youth a well-supported pathway and a great opportunity for apprentices to receive paid tuition, develop new skills, earn a respectable wage and start a new career." 

