White Mountains Regional High School welding student uses a stud gun while on a visit to Capone Iron Corporation to learn about ApprenticeshipNH’s Welder/Fitter Registered Apprenticeship and Pre-Apprenticeship programs. (COURTESY PHOTO)
BERLIN — Steel fabrication is an essential part of construction and maintaining the integrity of New Hampshire’s infrastructure. To keep this industry’s talent pipeline filled, ApprenticeshipNH, a workforce program of the Community College System of New Hampshire, and White Mountains Community College have partnered Capone Iron Corporation North Woods in Berlin. Together, they are creating welder/fitter pathways for adults and youth. The Welder/Fitter Registered Apprenticeship and Pre-Apprenticeship programs use ApprenticeshipNH’s “earn while you learn” model to prepare the next generation of welders/fitters to enhance the regional infrastructure including its buildings and bridges.
“We are so happy to be partnering with Capone Iron Corporation North Woods,” said Anne Banks, CCSNH Apprenticeship Programs manager. “This program offers both adults and youth a well-supported pathway and a great opportunity for apprentices to receive paid tuition, develop new skills, earn a respectable wage and start a new career."
Offering advanced welding technology and pipeline welding certificates, WMCC is well positioned to provide the 467 hours of related instruction that is part of the three-year Welder/Fitter Registered Apprenticeship Program. The program also includes 6,700 hours of on-the-job training at Capone Iron where apprentices will learn welding and cutting skills while working under the supervision of a mentor. This model of work alongside related education has proven to be a sound strategy for filling high-need jobs while enabling participants to build skills and advance in their careers.
High school students, at least 17 years old, interested in exploring the profession can utilize the pre-apprenticeship pathway towards paid and unpaid internship opportunities that provide high school credit. Students who continue to the Registered Apprenticeship Program can utilize paid internship hours toward on-the-job training.
“We are always looking for highly skilled employees to stay right here in the North Country and this partnership with ApprenticeshipNH and WMCC is an important recruitment tool to help us build a pipeline of interested individuals to fill essential, growth-oriented positions,” said Lucie Kinney, compliance coordinator and safety liaison at Capone Iron Corporation.
The Welder/Fitter program is open to incumbent employees in other occupations looking to upskill along with youth and adult job seekers.
As a Registered Apprenticeship program with the U.S. Department of Labor Office of Apprenticeship, Capone Iron Corporate apprentices participate in an industry-driven, high-quality career pathway where employers can develop and prepare their future workforce, and individuals can obtain paid work experience, classroom instruction, and a portable, nationally-recognized credential. The program is supported by WorkNowNH and Workforce Innovation & Opportunity Act.
ApprenticeshipNH assists companies with recruiting, screening and hiring potential apprentices, as well as accessing resources in the state that help to fund apprentice training and education. Go toApprenticeshipNH.comfor more information.
