EPSOM — The Northeast Resource Recovery Association, the largest and oldest cooperative-model recycling nonprofit in the United States, enables communities to manage their own recycling programs, in part, through its recycling education and technical assistance work. With support from the EPA Region 1, New England, 2022 Healthy Communities Grant Program, NRRA has begun work on its “Increasing C&D Diversion in Coos County,” project.
Organizations such as the EPA and USDA have recently increased grant support for programs aimed at reducing food waste, which according to the EPA makes up an estimated 24% of municipal waste. However, construction and demolition debris, which was also eligible for EPA funding, continue to be an overlooked contributor to landfills.
For example, according to EPA reports, in 2021 the Mount Carberry Landfill, located in Coos County, landfilled approximately 61 million pounds of food waste. In that same year, however, they landfilled over 255 million pounds of construction and demolition debris, more than four times the amount of food waste landfilled in the same year.
Executive Director, Reagan Bissonnette, commented “Coos County has been disproportionately affected by environmental and public health burdens, with residents living in closer proximity to hazardous waste sites compared to Granite Staters as a whole. The C&D Diversion project is designed to provide fair treatment and meaningful involvement for community participants. Increasing C&D diversion in the area will help ensure that communities will not “bear a disproportionate share of the negative environmental consequences resulting from” managing C&D debris.”
The project will consist of three C&D Summit roundtables for Coos County municipal solid waste facility operators to share best practices to increase C&D diversion and reduce costs, followed by a pilot program in Lancaster to demonstrate techniques to increase C&D diversion and reduce costs. Finally, NRRA will provide hands-on technical assistance for three municipal solid waste facilities to help them increase C&D diversion.
The outcomes from the C&D Diversion project will benefit twenty Coos County communities and are expected to result in long-term behavioral changes at community transfer stations as C&D diversion practices are adopted and become routine.
(0) comments
