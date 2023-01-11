EPSOM — The Northeast Resource Recovery Association, the largest and oldest cooperative-model recycling nonprofit in the United States, enables communities to manage their own recycling programs, in part, through its recycling education and technical assistance work. With support from the EPA Region 1, New England, 2022 Healthy Communities Grant Program, NRRA has begun work on its “Increasing C&D Diversion in Coos County,” project.

Organizations such as the EPA and USDA have recently increased grant support for programs aimed at reducing food waste, which according to the EPA makes up an estimated 24% of municipal waste. However, construction and demolition debris, which was also eligible for EPA funding, continue to be an overlooked contributor to landfills.

