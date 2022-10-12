Janet Nickerson

Janet Nickerson is the managing broker in the Berlin office of Badger Peabody & Smith Realty in Berlin. (COURTESY PHOTO)

BERLIN — Earning the C2EX endorsement from the National Association of Realtors is a great accomplishment for Janet Nickerson of Badger Peabody & Smith Realty. 

The endorsement stands for “Commitment to Excellence” and it allows realtors to evaluate, enhance and showcase their highest levels of professionalism. Nickerson was able to work with the program to measure proficiency in 11 aspects of professionalism ranging from customer service to the use of technology and then proceed on a customized learning path. 

