BERLIN — Earning the C2EX endorsement from the National Association of Realtors is a great accomplishment for Janet Nickerson of Badger Peabody & Smith Realty.
The endorsement stands for “Commitment to Excellence” and it allows realtors to evaluate, enhance and showcase their highest levels of professionalism. Nickerson was able to work with the program to measure proficiency in 11 aspects of professionalism ranging from customer service to the use of technology and then proceed on a customized learning path.
“For me, there is always something to learn in real estate. In this career, you always have opportunities to learn through the National Association of Realtors our local North Country Board of Realtors and through our firm. For my clients and customers, having a strong commitment to excellence benefits them as we help them achieve their goals either as a seller or a buyer,” Nickerson said.
Nickerson serves as the managing broker in the Berlin office of Badger Peabody & Smith Realty. She earned the endorsement recently and will continue to follow the courses and carry on her path of continuing education.
Broker/Owner Andy Smith added, “Janet goes above and beyond for her sellers and buyers. By achieving the C2EX endorsement she has made an obligation to continue to provide exemplary service to our sellers, buyers and the community.”
Badger Peabody & Smith Realty is the North Country, Mount Washington Valley, Lakes Region of New Hampshire, Western Maine and Northeast Kingdom of Vermont representative of LeadingRE.com. With a membership that spans six continents, LeadingRE connects more than 550 firms and 135,000 sales associates who produce over 1.1 million real estate transactions each year. With combined resources of over 60 full-time agents and eight offices, Badger Peabody & Smith Realty can be reached online at badgerpeabodysmith.com.
