FRYEBURG, Maine — Continent-traveling road campers Jim Cocke and wife, Debbie Wood, both of Fleetwood, N.C., have been on the road now for 14 years, living the life in their sleek 2005 Airstream International CCD travel trailer.
Cocke and Wood were among close to 2,000 campers in 1,000 Airstreams in Fryeburg this week.
They said they bought the beautiful silver-bullet of a trailer as a last year’s model in 2006.
They were both fully employed at the time at the same hospital data company, and saw it as something they would do after they had retired.
“But the planets seemed to come into alignment: someone wanted to buy our home, and let’s just say that things weren’t working out at work.,” said Wood on Monday.
“So, I sharpened my pencil and looked at our finances and we came to the conclusion that yes, we could take the plunge off the cliff and we left our jobs to take to the road full-time in 2007,” she said, noting, “We haven’t looked back.
“We didn’t want to end up at a retirement home in our 80s looking back at all we could have done. And, we always figured we could go back to work if it didn’t work out — but that hasn’t happened,” said Wood.
“It’s been an amazing ride for us,” said her husband, with whom Wood will be celebrating their 27th anniversary with 1,900 of their closest fellow Airstream-traveling friends on Thursday.
It’s a second marriage for both, and each has two children from their first marriages.
“We figure that our ex-spouses breaking up with us was the best favor they could have done for us. Of course, you don’t know that at the time and it takes time, but it all works out for the best,” laughed Wood, who is looking forward to turning 70 in a few weeks while Cocke just turned 69.
Cocke is a past president of the Airstream International Club. When he served back in 2018, during his tenure, Wood said she put her data skills to work for him and to help to modernize club operations.
They both remain heavily involved in the club and love all of its interactions with fellow adventure-minded Airstream enthusiasts.
One such event was the opening ceremonies at one of the Fairground’s giant new pavilions, built after the devasting fire of 2018. It was complete with a processional and parade of flags.
The rally continues through the end of the week.
For a full schedule, go to airstreamclub.org/fryeburg/tentative-schedule-events.
As to the couple in their Airstream, “We get along great,” said Cocke, noting they had to curtail their traveling when their respective parents needed caring for.
They consequently bought a home in the Great Smoky Mountains to return to every now and then.
“We enjoy traveling, but it’s always nice to see the mountains and the green of home. I love to travel — but I tear up every time we come home,” Wood shared.
As for this week at Fryrburg, she noted that the scenery is very similar to back home, with the White Mountains, rivers and lakes.
“It’s been a fabulous week. You always have a few little hiccups that most people won’t know about but by and large it’s been great,” said Wood.
“There’s so much going on. We went to a dance last night in one of the tents. Most people sat outside because it was so hot. But they had a DJ and a Seventies dance theme,” said Wood.
The Airstreams began arriving at the fairgrounds last Wednesday.
“It’s the biggest non-fair event we have ever held at the fairgrounds,” said longtime Fryeburg Fair publicist/marketing director Rachel Andrews Damon of Fryeburg last Thursday.
“They contacted us a few years ago so this has been in the works for a long time,” said Damon.
It is also the first time Maine has hosted the international event.
According to Wikipedia, the sleek body shape of the Airstreams dates back to the 1930s and is based on the Bowlus Road Chief, an earlier all-aluminum travel trailer designed and built by Hawley Bowlus, the same designer and engineer who also oversaw the construction of the Spirit of St. Louis.
The ACI Annual Rally is the club’s largest annual gathering. To learn more, visit airstreamclub.org/fryeburg and follow ACI on social media @airstreamclub.
