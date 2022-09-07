CONCORD —Health Market Connect, an organization that runs a federally funded program to provide no-cost health insurance assistance, provided support last week to employees recently laid off by American Performance Polymers.
On Tuesday, Aug. 30, HMC navigators attended the Rapid Response Sessions held by the N.H. Division of Economic Development at the Tillotson Center in Colebrook.
HMC was on-site to ensure ongoing health coverage for employees.
“I expected the mood in Colebrook to be somber, but it was quite the opposite. The energy was palpable as the community rallied to support these employees,” said HMC President Keith Ballingall. “It was incredible to see the community come together to support these employees and we were proud to be a part of that effort. This is a prime example of why HMC exists, to serve the community every day and in times of crisis.”
While at the event, HMC navigators answered questions and spoke with dozens of employees about their health coverage options. They also signed up several employees for Marketplace health insurance and Medicaid.
Their goal was to identify the most urgent situations and employees with ongoing health needs.
In addition to their on-site presence, HMC navigators were also available by phone all day and will continue to assist via phone and in-person as needed.
For more information about health coverage assistance, or to obtain more information on HMC, go tohmcnh.comor call (603) 309-2021. HMC navigators can assist you at no cost in finding an affordable health coverage option for you and your family.
