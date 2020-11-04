MILAN — Deer Estates Cooperative in Milan, N.H., received a $131,000 loan to modernize its water and sewer systems. Improvements include replacement of water mains, booster pump station components and on-site septic systems.
The loan is part of $891 million the USDA Rural Development is investing in rural water and wastewater improvements across the country through its Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program.
Three years ago, Deer Estates Cooperative received a $516,000 grant and a $293,000 loan through the same program for sewer and wastewater disposal improvements.
The resident-owned manufactured home park contains 20 residential units on a nine acre parcel. The site is not served by municipal water or sewer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.