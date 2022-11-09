LITTLETON — On Sept. 14, White Mountains Community College broke ground for the new Advanced Technology Building at their Littleton Academic Center with support from Milton CAT and Caterpillar.

Students, faculty, community members, and dignitaries including Governor Chris Sununu, gathered to celebrate a shared goal of improving access to quality education, increasing regional recruitment and helping WMCC meet current and future workforce needs in the North Country by growing high-demand programs. The 10,000-square-foot building will be home to WMCC’s Diesel Heavy Equipment Technology Program, a state-of-the-art innovation lab, a welding lab, and flexible learning spaces.

