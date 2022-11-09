LITTLETON — On Sept. 14, White Mountains Community College broke ground for the new Advanced Technology Building at their Littleton Academic Center with support from Milton CAT and Caterpillar.
Students, faculty, community members, and dignitaries including Governor Chris Sununu, gathered to celebrate a shared goal of improving access to quality education, increasing regional recruitment and helping WMCC meet current and future workforce needs in the North Country by growing high-demand programs. The 10,000-square-foot building will be home to WMCC’s Diesel Heavy Equipment Technology Program, a state-of-the-art innovation lab, a welding lab, and flexible learning spaces.
In March, Milton CAT made a $200,000 donation to support the construction, equipment, infrastructure, and program development for the Advanced Technology Building as part of WMCC’s community expansion. Following Milton CAT’s donation, Caterpillar donated $25,000 as part of the Caterpillar Dealer Excellence Fund. The DEF program aims to strengthen technical curriculum and faculty development with the goal of increasing the number of qualified technicians in the heavy equipment industry.
“We’re excited about continuing to build partnerships with the greater Littleton community and with their support, we are proud to be breaking ground for our new Advanced Technology Building which is being built with the ever-changing needs of our local workforce in mind,” WMCC President Dr. Chuck Lloyd explained. “The generous support from Milton CAT and Caterpillar Inc. has been instrumental in helping us get this project underway to train the next generation of technicians and mechanics.”
As a long-time supporter of WMCC and its Diesel Heavy Equipment Technology program, Milton CAT’s donation shows their commitment to the decades-long partnership. “Access to high-quality technical and safety training can truly change the lives of students and those within our community. We are so proud to be able to give back by supporting WMCC, an important pillar of our community,” Chris Robichaud, Milton CAT representative, explained. Throughout the years, Milton CAT has donated machines, diagnostic equipment, engines, and PPE; led workshops; assisted with instructor development; and provided students with internship, co-op, scholarship, and employment opportunities.
Based in Berlin, WMCC is one of seven community colleges in New Hampshire. The school offers 48 unique programs ranging from culinary arts to industrial mechanics. The Diesel Heavy Equipment Technology Program is the only program in New England accredited by the Associated Equipment Distributors. For more information how to join Milton CAT in supporting WMCC, visit wmcc.edu/donate.
